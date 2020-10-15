Timothée Chalamet Confesses How ‘Embarrassed’ He Felt After PDA Yacht Pics With Ex Lily-Rose Depp

Timothée Chalamet opened up about the infamous PDA yacht pics that circulated of him and ex Lily-Rose Depp, confessing that she was someone he ‘really loved’ before their April 2020 split.

Timothée Chalamet was ready to talk about those pictures of him and his former flame Lily-Rose Depp in his latest profile with GQ. The Oscar-nominated actor, 24, spoke candidly in the November issue about the photos that surfaced following his getaway with his The King co-star, 21, to Capri in Italy after the Venice Film Festival in September 2019. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée recalled of the trip with his then-girlfriend.

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'” he explained. Unfortunately, the Call Me By Your Name star would next day awaken to photos of himself and his former love on the deck of the boat, where photographers captured the young stars making out. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” Timothée went on, expressing how uncomfortable he felt when the photos began circulating.

But it wasn’t just the photos that left the young star mildly mortified; it was also what people were saying about the images through various social media platforms and online. “And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?!” Timothée said to the outlet in exasperation. “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Since those pictures were made public, Timothée and Lily-Rose have gone their separate ways, seemingly ending their relationship in April 2020. Though the former couple never addressed the end of their romance outright, it was all but confirmed when Timothée was spotted making out with actress Eiza González in June. Since that time, Timothée’s focus, and most all of his fans and admirers can talk about, is his many upcoming projects.

The actor has a slew of films on the horizon, including Dune in which he co-stars with newly-minted Emmy-winner Zendaya. 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the star, with the aforementioned sci-fi epic, as well as the Wes Anderson-directed ensemble picture The French Dispatch. Timothée will also return to “somewhere in Northern Italy” for the sequel to Call Me By Your Name — Find Me — where he’ll reunite with co-star Armie Hammer.