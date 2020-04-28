Timothee Chalamet Confirms He Split From Lily-Rose Depp After 1 Year Of Dating

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are over after 1 year together. ‘The Little Women’ actor revealed that he’s ‘currently single’ in a shocking, new interview. But, what went wrong?



Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have split after well over one year of dating. The breakup was revealed in a subtle way, as the Call Me By Your Name actor, 24, was described as “currently single” in a new interview with British Vogue for its May issue. However, it’s unclear when the young stars officially called it quits.

Timothee discusses his already illustrious resume in the interview, but there’s no mention of his relationship with Johnny Depp‘s 20-year-old daughter. Therefore, it’s unclear as to why, when, and how their relationship ended. Lily has not addressed her ex’s new interview, or the relationship. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Lily-Rose for comment.

One of the most common reasons Hollywood splits end is “busy schedules,” so, that could have been the case for Timothee and Lily-Rose. The actor recently moved to London to star in the Amy Herzog play, 4,000 Miles, alongside Eileen Atkins. The production is currently on hold as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Lily-Rose is still believed to be in living in Los Angeles, CA. Timothee has a number of films pending release, including Dune and the The French Dispatch. However, with COVID-19 pandemic may affect the initial premiere dates, scheduled for 2020.

Timothee and Lily-Rose first started dating in October 2018, after they worked together on the Netflix film, The King. Despite never making a red carpet appearance as a couple, Timothee and Lily-Rose often attended events separately, and met up later in the night after solo photo appearances.

Nonetheless, that didn’t hinder their PDA, which paparazzi caught on many occasions in Timothee’s native, New York, LA and beyond. One of their last PDA sightings was in September 2019, when the then-couple took a romantic trip to Capri, Italy. They were photographed kissing on a boat in their swimsuits.