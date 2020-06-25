Timothee Chalamet & Eiza González Passionately Kiss While Heating Up In A Hot Tub In Mexico

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza González shared a steamy make out session on their Mexico getaway, proving their chemistry is off the charts!

Timothee Chalamet, 34, and Eiza González, 30, are one spicy duo! The sexy new couple packed on the PDA while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and definitely couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Timothee and Eiza could be seen sharing a steamy kiss while in a hot tub on Thursday, June 25, and kept the make out session going as he snuggled and kiss her neck from behind. The Alita: Battle Angel actress was all-smiles as she spent time with her new boo, soaking in the the sunny weather and gorgeous beachfront view.

Eiza — who was born in Mexico City — stunned in a mustard yellow bikini, perfect for the hot 85 degree weather. She kept her long hair down as they went for a dip, accessorizing with a small pair of hoop earrings and chic black sunglasses. Timothee kept the bright vibes going in a neon orange pair of swim trunks, which briefly fell and exposed his derriére as he toweled off after stepping out of the hot tub. The Lady Bird actor could also be seen wearing a silver chain necklace.

The steamy make out comes just two days after Timothee and Eiza went viral after sharing another kiss by the pool! Timothee leaned down to lock lips with his gorgeous new gal, clad in a sexy white bikini. The couple appeared to be joined by friends — including a gal pal and another guy — as they smiled and laughed outdoors. At one point, the actor even busted out his guitar for his beer drinking friends, putting on an impromptu pool-side concert before jumping into the water.

The new romance comes just months after Timothee confirmed he was “single” to British Vogue, following a one-year relationship with Johnny Depp‘s 21-year-old daughter Lily Rose. Timothee and the Chanel model began dating in Oct. 2018 after working on Netflix’s The King. Although they avoided attending red carpet events separately, they were often spotted spending time together, including on a romantic getaway to Capri, Italy in Sept. 2019.