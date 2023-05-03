Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dress Was Designed By One Of Rumored BF Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Closest Friends’

Kylie Jenner stunned at the 2023 Met Gala in a red gown made by French designer Haider Ackermann, who has a close connection to Kylie’s rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. Timothee, 27, has collaborated with Haider, 52, many times since 2017 and even called the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion designer one of his “closest friends” last year. Timothee talked about his bond with Haider in an interview with System Magazine before he sparked dating rumors with Kylie, 25.

“Haider is one of my closest friends and a creative from a lost era – his is the rare passion that cares about the purity of design, shapes, colours, textures, and the feelings they evoke,” Timothee said in the fall 2022 interview. “He couldn’t possibly pretend to care about a fashion cycle or algorithm-influenced trends – his talent and creativity are set to last because he is following his own drum beat, no one else’s,” the Oscar nominee added about Haider.

Timothee and Haider met through the actor’s agent, Brian Swardstrom, who reached out to Haider when Timothee was hitting the red carpets for his film Call Me By Your Name in 2017. Haider ended up designing Timothee’s outfit for the Berlin premiere of his film. “I didn’t know what would happen afterwards – I didn’t see it coming,” Haider told System Magazine about his bond with Timothee. “Sometimes you meet someone, and you just know you can build a story together and have a moment together that may really last.”

Since their first collaboration, Timothee and Haider have grown close and continue to work together. Haider has designed Timothee’s outfits for major events like the 2019 Venice Film Festival, the 2021 Dune premiere, and 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Timothee even referred to Haider as his “big bro” on Instagram after Paris Fashion Week.

Timothee wasn’t at the 2023 Met Gala, so Haider was free to do his best work on Kylie’s Jean Paul Gaultier curve-hugging crimson red gown. Kylie mentioned the famous designer on Instagram every time she shared photos of her gown from the star-studded event. She even posted a photo of herself and Haider posing next to each other as she indulged on pizza and champagne.

It’s unclear if it’s just a coincidence that Haider designed Kylie’s dress amidst the reality star’s rumored romance with Timothee. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Lady Bird star have enjoyed several reported outings together recently, including a taco date in LA in mid-April. But reports say the pair are taking things slow, which makes sense, since Timothee didn’t walk the Met Gala carpet with Kylie. Instead, she was joined by her famous sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.