Timothee Chalamet’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About The Actor’s Love Life

Timothee Chalamet is an actor, famous for Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Dune.

Timothee Chalamet has dated Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp.

He was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner in April 2023.

Timothee Chalamet, 27, has become one of biggest names in Hollywood. The native New Yorker, who has starred in films like Little Women and Lady Bird, has built a strong contingent of fans over the past few years. And those fans are so curious about Timothee’s dating life, which has been a hot topic lately amid speculation that he’s dating Kylie Jenner. Celebrity news/gossip Instagram DeuxMoi claimed in April 2023 that Kylie, 25, is Timothee’s “new girl,” but this report has not been validated. However, there is video proof of the Dune actor and The Kardashians star hanging out at Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, Timothee’s fans are dying to know what his relationship status is. Keep reading for the scoop on Timothee’s dating history.

Who Is Timothee Chalamet Currently Dating?

As the rumors say, Timothee might be dating the youngest sibling of the KarJenner family. But again, the reports about Timothee and Kylie’s relationship still have not been proven. The Call Me By Your Name star last had a relationship with model Eiza González in June 2020. More on that below!

Timothee & Lourdes Leon

The actor has been in multiple high-profile relationships, and dated a slew of A-listers. Even his high school girlfriend was practically Hollywood royalty. While attending LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, aka the Fame school, Timothee and Lourdes Leon, 26, were “a little item.” The model, who happens to be the daughter of Madonna, opened up about their high school romance in an April 2021 Vanity Fair interview. “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend, or anything,” she recalled. The Oscar nominee also spoke about the relationship in 2017, describing a party he attended with Lourdes and her A-list mom. “That was actually a really fun night… Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola (Lourdes’ nickname) was there too,” he told Andy Cohen at the time. “I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night.”

Timothee & Lily-Rose Depp

Fans of Timothee would recall he dated Johnny Depp‘s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 23, from late 2018 until they called it quits in April 2020. One particular make out session, which was caught by paparazzi in Italy, essentially came to define their romance. He opened up about the “embarrassing” pictures in an October 2020 GQ profile. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he explained. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!” GQ also reported that he was “serious about keeping his former relationship with Depp to himself.”

Timothee & Eiza Gonzalez

Timothee was linked to model turned actress Eiza González, 33, in the summer of 2020. The sexy couple packed on the PDA while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Timothee and Eiza were photographed sharing a steamy kiss while in a hot tub on June 25, 2020, and kept the PDA going as he snuggled her and kissed her neck from behind. The Alita: Battle Angel actress was all-smiles as she spent time with her new beau, soaking in the Mexican sunshine and the gorgeous beachfront view. The Mexico City-born actress stunned in a mustard yellow bikini, and wore her long hair down as they went for a dip. Nevertheless, pair apparently only had a summer romance, as they called it quits by the Fall.

Why Do People Think Timothee Chalamet Is Gay?

Rumors have plagued Timothee since he burst onto the screen, largely because his breakout role was as a gay man in Call Me by Your Name. He starred opposite embattled actor Armie Hammer in the Luca Guadagnino directed film about a summer romance in the Italian countryside. In a September 2020 interview with The Independent, the movie’s director defended his casting choice. “I read too much Freud to be taking seriously these kind of critics,” he said. “Meaning that I honestly don’t believe I have the right to decide whether an actor is straight or not. Who am I to know what somebody is thinking of himself or herself within themselves. Yes, Armie is a straight man with a wife and children and the same can be said of Timothée. But do I ask them to swear on their sexuality, on their identities, on their desires, before I cast them? I don’t!”