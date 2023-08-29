Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Leaving His L.A. Mansion As Rumored Romance Escalates: Photos

Despite recent reports to the contrary, it seems Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still an item! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the Kardashians beauty, 26, was seen leaving the Dune star‘s Beverly Hills estate in her luxury SUV on Saturday, Aug. 26. She dressed in all black and wore a facemask — but photos revealed her unmistakably large eyes as she drove out of the gate. The outlet claims they were told Timothee entered the residence gates in his Lucid just minutes earlier. They reportedly left the mansion separately, with Timothee also wearing a face mask to obscure his distinctive appearance.

The photos seem to debunk an Aug. 2 Life & Style report claiming that Kylie and the Beautiful Boy actor had parted ways. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

The insider added, “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

But TMZ stepped in with a report of their own in short order, pushing back on the breakup narrative. The outlet’s source claimed the duo are still together, adding that “any reports that say otherwise are false.” Another source said fans should “not to believe everything they read.”

Timothee and Kylie were first linked in April, when Deux Moi blasted out a “new couple alert.” The Daily Mail subsequently reported that the duo had enjoyed a secret taco date later that month at Tito’s Taco Stand in L.A. Fast-forwarding to late August, Kylie was seen arriving at the actor’s house again, this time in her Mercedes Maybach.

Kylie broke up with the father of her two children in December, while Timothee previously dated Lourdes Leon and The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp, among others.