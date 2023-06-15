Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think They’ve Spotted A Hickey On Her Neck Amid Timothee Chalamet Romance: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been linked since April, but are keeping their reported romance on the down low. See the photo of Kylie's reported hickey here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 15, 2023 6:14PM EDT
Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps a low-profile exiting Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th birthday celebration at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Fans think Timothée Chalamet gave Kylie Jenner a naughty remember-me present: a hickey. Kylie, 25, shared a carousel of photos from throughout her day on Wednesday, June 14 and one photo in particular (seen below) had fans in a frenzy after they noticed what they believe to be a hickey. Seen below, Kylie carried her son, Aire, on her hip as she walked toward a black luxury vehicle awaiting her. She was smiling and moving her hair to the side, which left the full left side of her neck visible. A closer look at the picture reveals what appears to be a purple or deeply blue mark on her neck, right where a hickey would be.

Fans immediately flocked to the makeup mogul’s comment section to report their hypothesized finding. “Am I the only one who peeps the hickey,” one fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey,” another remarked. A third user sarcastically wrote, “hickies on her neck,” with a sparkle emoji.  The mother of two has not commented on the speculation.

The buzz came two weeks after Kylie was photographed leaving 27-year-old Timothée’s Los Angeles mansion. Kylie and  the Dune star have been linked since April, but have kept their reported romance under wraps. After their romance was reported, Kylie’s car was seen at the actor’s home. Just days later, a source confirmed that the pair are interested in each other, but are not rushing things. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider told  Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

By the end of May, an additional insider revealed Timothée and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were still spending time together. “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the source added.

Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been seeing each other since at least April 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kylie has not been in a serious relationship since she split from the father of her two children, Travis Scott, at the end of 2022 for the second time. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.” They first got together in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Willy Wonka star previously dated Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna, and Johnny Depp‘s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad