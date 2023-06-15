Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think They’ve Spotted A Hickey On Her Neck Amid Timothee Chalamet Romance: Photo

Fans think Timothée Chalamet gave Kylie Jenner a naughty remember-me present: a hickey. Kylie, 25, shared a carousel of photos from throughout her day on Wednesday, June 14 and one photo in particular (seen below) had fans in a frenzy after they noticed what they believe to be a hickey. Seen below, Kylie carried her son, Aire, on her hip as she walked toward a black luxury vehicle awaiting her. She was smiling and moving her hair to the side, which left the full left side of her neck visible. A closer look at the picture reveals what appears to be a purple or deeply blue mark on her neck, right where a hickey would be.

Looks like Timothee Chalamet gave Kylie Jenner a small hickey on her neck #PalmSprings pic.twitter.com/IGx2kpvN7M — Nice Try Ms. Dirty💅 (@Kelseyateherup) June 15, 2023

Fans immediately flocked to the makeup mogul’s comment section to report their hypothesized finding. “Am I the only one who peeps the hickey,” one fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey,” another remarked. A third user sarcastically wrote, “hickies on her neck,” with a sparkle emoji. The mother of two has not commented on the speculation.

The buzz came two weeks after Kylie was photographed leaving 27-year-old Timothée’s Los Angeles mansion. Kylie and the Dune star have been linked since April, but have kept their reported romance under wraps. After their romance was reported, Kylie’s car was seen at the actor’s home. Just days later, a source confirmed that the pair are interested in each other, but are not rushing things. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

By the end of May, an additional insider revealed Timothée and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were still spending time together. “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the source added.

Kylie has not been in a serious relationship since she split from the father of her two children, Travis Scott, at the end of 2022 for the second time. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.” They first got together in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Willy Wonka star previously dated Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna, and Johnny Depp‘s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.