Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photo Of Son Aire, 1, Wearing A Sushi Print Bib

Nothing better than a little mid-week Aire! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 14, to share a fun photo dump with her toddler and her daughter Stormi, 5. Among them were two photos of the cosmetics maven, 25, carrying her sweet son to a waiting vehicle while rocking a gorgeous floral boho sundress and a pair of sneakers. And in another, the fourth photo in the collection (which you can SEE HERE), baby Aire, who was born in February of 2022, adorably sat in his posh highchair and enjoyed a beverage from a sippy cup. He also wore a chic sushi print silicone bib, showing off his burgeoning taste for sophisticated foods. Kylie captioned the 10-photo carousel with two simple heart hand emojis.

The mom of two never has any shortage of fans waiting to gush over her pics, and many of her 394 million followers on the platform took to the comments section to react. “Some adorable kiddos,” wrote one, while another penned, “living for this style change.” “The most simple look gorgeous,” commented a third. “Motherhood looks beautiful on you Kylie,” wrote a fourth, with yet another remarking on what it takes to look so effortlessly stunning in her most common moments. “You look great Kylie! Gorgeous as usual! You make Beauty look effortless, but I know it takes a lot of work and dedication!”

Kylie’s life as a mom comes part and parcel with her massive career as a reality TV icon. The entrepreneur, who shares her two kids with ex Travis Scott, 32, recently opened up about how motherhood has enhanced her life. “Oh, it’s changed so much, she told HommeGirls for an April cover story. “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”