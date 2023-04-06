Kylie Jenner Admits She’s ‘Changed’ Her Look As She Reveals Beauty Routine: ‘Into Natural Skin’

It’s been nearly a decade since Kylie Jenner, 25, launched Kylie Cosmetics and taught women how to overline their lips while keeping things looking real. Of course, makeup lovers will recall that during that time, a fully baked and glammed face was all the rage. Ten years and two kids later, the makeup mogul’s makeup routine is looking a bit different. “I’ve changed my look a lot — I think that I’m into more natural skin,” she explained in her April 6 installment of Vogue beauty secrets.“I wear a lot less, but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

And although she thinks less is more nowadays, Kylie went back to her roots in the new video and shared her updated “classic Kylie glam” routine for Vogue‘s viewers. First, she starts by scrubbing her lips with her Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub and noted that she likes to scrub like “we’ve never scrubbed before”. She next began prepping her face by applying two pumps of her Kylie Cosmetics Face Moisturizer, which was followed by a sample of her “go-to” foundation. She said the sample is a “secret” — perhaps hinting that she has a foundation in the works for Kylie Cosmetics.

The Kardashians star applied her moisturizer and foundation with her hands, which she called “an intimate experience.” She added, “My foundation just looks different. I feel way more natural. I like how it blends into my skin a lot better.” She also blended an unnamed concealer in with her fingertips.

After her foundation bases were applied, Kylie buffed in a Nudestix Tinted Blur Foundation Stick with a brush. “I feel like the way that I contour now is definitely less harsh,” she revealed as she blended it into her nose, temples, and cheekbones. Kylie then layered two shades of “hydrating” and “pretty” Kylie Cosmetics Lip & Cheek Glow Balm on her cheeks and used them as a lip stain as well.

Next up: powder. The Kylie Baby owner noted that she rewatched her 2018 Vogue beauty secrets video and was astonished by the amount of powder she used. She continued on to press a “little bit” of Givenchy loose powder, which was followed by Charlotte Tilbury’s pressed pigments.

Kylie didn’t use powder for her eyes — she used Kylie Cosmetics’ Matte Liquid Eyeshadow, which dropped on Thursday, April 6. “A little goes a long way, and they don’t dry too fast,” she explained as she blended a neutral shade outwards. “So I like that you can play with them for a little.” She finished off her eye color with a mix of shades from a Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette. Moving onto the eyeliner, Kylie gave herself a small wing with the Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen.

“I’m gonna put my lip on,” she informed viewers. “This is another sample of something really crazy, really crazy.” She proceeded to line her lips with a neutral lip pencil that appeared to glide on smoothly. “I always overline my lips a little bit,” she explained. “I don’t really have steps anymore. I kind of just do whatever I feel.”

After her lips, Kylie moved back to her eye area and filled in her eyebrows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. She told her fans that she no longer completely fills in her eyebrows. “Now brows aren’t our main focus. I like, like natural, bushy brows,” she noted. She set her brows with the Kosas Air Brow gel.

The youngest KarJenner sister used the Nudestix Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick to add some more glow to her face, and to finish her look, Kylie lengthened her lashes with her brand-new Kosas Air Brow mascara. “I’m very excited to finally share this with you guys. Dreamed of my first mascara for so long and this just took forever and changed my mind a hundred times,” she recalled. “And everyone has a very specific mascara preference, so I wanted something that would appeal to everyone.” She also noted that she hasn’t worn eyelash extensions “for years” because she wants to “embrace [her] natural lash.”

“I’m sure I’ll see you guys again in a few years when my look changes again,” she said, concluding the video. “I’ll see you guys soon.”