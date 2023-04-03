Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner A ‘Beauty’ In Instagram Comment After Their Breakup

Even though they’re broken up, Travis Scott still knows that Kylie Jenner is a gorgeous girl! The 31-year-old rapper publicly gushed over his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, after Kylie, 25, did a photoshoot for her new Kylash mascara line on Instagram April 2. Travis commented “a beauty” on the behind-the-scenes photos, which featured Kylie wearing an all-black outfit and her mascara. His comment prompted hundreds of responses from fans, who wondered if Travis and Kylie might be back together.

As fans know, Kylie and Travis have been together on-and-off since 2017, and they have two kids together, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. Their latest split happened towards the end of 2022, just before the Christmas holiday. A source close to Kylie told US Weekly that Kylie and Travis planned to spend the holiday together before things turned sour. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider claimed at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

HollywoodLife later learned from a Kardashian-Jenner insider the reason for why the celeb couple parted ways. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider claimed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Kylie and Travis first got together in April 2017 following her breakup from Tyga. They went on to welcome their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, the following February, so their relationship got off to a serious start. The two first split in the fall of 2019, but eventually reconciled quietly. They had their second child, a son, in Feb. 2022. Kylie and Travis initially named their son Wolf, but they changed it after they decided that moniker “didn’t fit” their baby boy. Kylie waited almost an entire year until she finally revealed that their son’s name is Aire Webster.

Since their split, Kylie and Travis have continued to co-parent their two children, and based on Travis’ new Instagram comment, it seems that the famous exes are still on very good terms.