Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She ‘Regrets’ Lip Fillers & Admits She ‘Loves Herself More’ After Kids

Kylie Jenner built a beauty empire after getting lip fillers. The 25-year-old makeup mogul opens up about her current status regarding lip fillers and how her natural lips were only a small source of “insecurity” for her.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” Kylie said in her HommeGirls cover story. “I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

A lot has changed in Kylie’s life since she launched Kylie Cosmetics at 18 and released those first lip kits in 2015. She’s become a mom to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. Being a mother has definitely made her look at beauty in a different way.

“Oh, it’s changed so much. It’s made me love myself more,” she continued. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

Kylie probably has a lot of makeup tips for her daughter, but she has one important piece of beauty advice for Stormi: “That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.”

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021, Kylie revealed what sparked her insecurity with her natural lips. “I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable,” she said.

Kylie continued, “I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident.”