Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video Of Son Aire, 1, Walking: ‘You’re A Cute Boy’

Kylie Jenner, 25, shared the cutest moment with her son Aire, 1, in her new Instagram video. The makeup mogul’s mini me was dressed in a denim hoodie over a white top, jeans, and black sneakers as he took some steps by himself in a living room. He eventually made his way over to a couch and held on before turning to his mom and smiling.

Just one day before Kylie shared the rare video of Aire, she shared an “update” post that featured photos of recent moments in her life. They included her daughter Stormi, 5, in a ballet outfit, some delicious-looking food on a full table, and more sweet snapshots with Aire. The Kylie Cosmetics creator also showed off her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian happily posing as they relaxed on a bed and some selfies of her in a parking lot and her dressed up in a stylish black dress.

When Kylie’s not making headlines for sharing photos of her kids and more, she’s doing so for speaking out about her favorite siblings. She recently told Vanity Fair that Kim is her sister of choice at the moment but it changes all the time. “Right now it’s Kim,” she said before adding that both she and the SKIMS creator have a commonality due to their recent breakups with Travis Scott and Pete Davidson, respectively.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” she explained. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.” When asked which sister she has the “least in common” with, Kylie chose Kendall Jenner. “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall,” she said. “You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us.”

Kylie also mentioned Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe when talking about what she’s learned from all of her older sisters. “Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient,” she shared.