Kylie Jenner Shows Off Son Aire, 1, Celebrating Easter With Stormi, 5, & More KarJenner Cousins

Kylie Jenner had a fabulous Easter, celebrating with her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, on Sunday, April 9. The reality star, 25, posted a series of adorable photos from their Easter celebration, including Stormi having a blast with some of her cousins: True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6. “The sweetest Easter weekend,” Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption with a bunny and heart emoji.

Kylie showed a sweet photo of Aire holding onto her finger as they walked through the house. He sported an orange t-shirt and an adorable set of bunny ears. In another photo, Stormi had a huge smile on her face as she held a stuffed rabbit, while wearing a white dress and a pair of bunny ears. She also included a photo of True lying in some grass with a large golden egg, and the three girls going for a swim in the pool.

Aside from the shots of her kids and their cousins, Kylie also included a stunning selfie of herself in a vintage, pale yellow dress with a sheer skirt by Jean Paul Gaultier and matching sandals. She also shared a look of some of the amazing baskets of Easter treats for her kids and a look at the baskets that the KarJenner cousins likely used to collect eggs, including cute embroidery with their names over designs with the Easter bunny on them.

The adorable Easter photos came about a week after Kylie gave fans a look at Aire in a cute TikTok video showing off glimpses from Stormi’s fifth birthday party. Similarly, she shared another adorable look at Aire in a sweet video of herself cuddling and kissing him at the end of March.

Kylie shares both kids with her ex Travis Scott. The Easter celebration came just weeks after both parents filed paperwork to change their son’s name from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster. A report from TMZ said that the parents “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit,” according to the paperwork.