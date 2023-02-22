Kylie Jenner’s Rarely Seen Son Aire Looks Adorable In New Full Face Photo At Snack Time

If there’s one thing makeup maven, Kylie Jenner, 25, loves – it’s being a mom! While The Kardashians star might have graced the cover of Vanity Fair Italia on Feb. 22 she also took time to share a rare photo of her son, Aire, 1, via her Instagram Story. “i’m obsessed w this little baby,” she captioned the snapshot of her mini-me enjoying a yummy snack on Wednesday. Not only was Aire eating, but he also rocked an adorable brown bib with a cat wearing a birthday hat on it.

When a fan account re-posted the photo, many of Kylie’s fans flooded the comments section to gush over the baby boy. “He look [sic] like his dad [Travis Scott].. so cute,” one admirer quipped, while another wrote, “What a beautiful baby. He is just adorable.” Meanwhile, a separate fan hinted at the fact that Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has yet to share a photo of her son who was born in Aug. 2022. “Come on , we need to see his bestie too.(khloe’s son),” they joked.

As mentioned above, the proud mom-of-two‘s Instagram photo comes amid her latest magazine cover, in which she also revealed that she would love to possibly expand her family in the future. Although she recently broke up with her children’s father, Travis, she isn’t closing the chapter on more kids. “I’m expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here,” she shared with the outlet. “I will go further—and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavor. It is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”

Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi, 5, with the “Coffee Bean” rapper in 2018, and Aire was born in Feb. 2022. During the interview, the brunette bombshell opened up about her struggled with postpartum emotions, something she has discussed before. “I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” Kylie said.

In addition, the former billionaire dished on some non-motherhood related matters, including which of her four sisters is her favorite. “Kim [Kardashian] has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately,” the 25-year-old said. Kylie even revealed that her model sister, Kendall Jenner, 27, is actually the sister she was the least in common with. “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she sweetly concluded.