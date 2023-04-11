Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, In Photos From Their Private Jet ‘Adventures’

The cosmetics maven showed she's a loving mama to her two children, even while traveling via private jet!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 11, 2023 6:12PM EDT
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
View gallery
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting Mom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi step out for lunch at the 'Little Nell Hotel' in Aspen on Sunday. Kylie wrapped her arm around Stormi as they walked in to the restaurant while enjoying a little girls trip in Aspen. Shot on December 11, 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fresh from Paris Fashion week, Kylie Jenner steps out to lunch with daughter Stormi in Beverly HillsPictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi WebsterBACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner‘s mom duties don’t end when she takes off. The reality TV icon, 25, recently shared sweet Polaroid snapshots from her private jet “adventures” with kids Stormi5, and Aire1. The photo collage pic showed several snapshots laid out on a surface, with Kylie rocking a black tank top while traveling via airplane with her kiddos — both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

In one, she snuggled Stormi against her chest for a sweet selfie, and in another couple of shots, the siblings appeared to be enjoying each other’s company while sitting close together on the jet. Both looked to be having a great time on Kylie’s lavish jet while engaged in various activities. A final shot showed The Kardashians star snuggling up with both kids and looking down at 15-month-old Aire. “Adventures with my angels,” she captioned the Monday, April 10 Instagram post.

Plenty of her 387 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to share their admiration. “Kylie’s Twins,” quipped a fan, while another remarked, “Stormi is slowly becoming as beautiful as you.” “The best mom for your little ones,” wrote a third, alongside a heart-face emoji. Yet another commented, “All of you are absolutely beautiful.”

Motherhood, as it happens, is not something the reality maven takes lightly. “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” she told ELLE back in 2021. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
MEGA

She also shared some precious bits of advice on being a parent with her fans. “Be gentle with yourself,” she said. “Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

In a more recent interview, she shared an aspect of being a mom that caught her off guard. “I am surprised by their personalities,” Kylie told Vanity Fair Italia in February. “They already know what they want, they are so determined. When I think of them, I get emotional. They are so tender, and at the same time, so strong.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad