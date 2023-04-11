Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, In Photos From Their Private Jet ‘Adventures’

Kylie Jenner‘s mom duties don’t end when she takes off. The reality TV icon, 25, recently shared sweet Polaroid snapshots from her private jet “adventures” with kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. The photo collage pic showed several snapshots laid out on a surface, with Kylie rocking a black tank top while traveling via airplane with her kiddos — both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

In one, she snuggled Stormi against her chest for a sweet selfie, and in another couple of shots, the siblings appeared to be enjoying each other’s company while sitting close together on the jet. Both looked to be having a great time on Kylie’s lavish jet while engaged in various activities. A final shot showed The Kardashians star snuggling up with both kids and looking down at 15-month-old Aire. “Adventures with my angels,” she captioned the Monday, April 10 Instagram post.

Plenty of her 387 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to share their admiration. “Kylie’s Twins,” quipped a fan, while another remarked, “Stormi is slowly becoming as beautiful as you.” “The best mom for your little ones,” wrote a third, alongside a heart-face emoji. Yet another commented, “All of you are absolutely beautiful.”

Motherhood, as it happens, is not something the reality maven takes lightly. “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” she told ELLE back in 2021. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

She also shared some precious bits of advice on being a parent with her fans. “Be gentle with yourself,” she said. “Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

In a more recent interview, she shared an aspect of being a mom that caught her off guard. “I am surprised by their personalities,” Kylie told Vanity Fair Italia in February. “They already know what they want, they are so determined. When I think of them, I get emotional. They are so tender, and at the same time, so strong.”