Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott each own private jets worth millions, which the cosmetics CEO showed off in a new Instagram post along with Stormi, 4.

July 15, 2022 7:25PM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.

The raven haired beauty appeared to be without her hair extensions as she showed off a seemingly natural wave, held back by a small banana clip. Kylie channeled her go-to Y2K style in a bootcut pair of ripped jeans, white t-shirt and the on-trend Le Cagole bag by Balenciaga. Meanwhile, the Astroworld rapper stayed casual in a cozy hoodie.

Kylie made headlines when she purchased her totally custom Bombardier Global 7500 for a whopping $72.8 million, per Page Six. Dubbed Kylie Air, the plane is a flying extension of The Kardashians on Hulu star’s brand with custom pink details, seats embroidered with KJ, a KYLIE Cosmetics branded carpet, a “Kylie” neon light, and even the name of KylieSkin written on the outside. The jet is 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long, and includes a master suite, two bathrooms, closet, rest area, storage room and even a bar. The jet is regularly used by Ky’s family members, including big sister Khloe Kardashian who recently flew to the Turks & Caicos for her 38th birthday!

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis purchased a private jet in 2020 for a reported $72 million, which he’s registered as Cactus Jack Airlines. The plane debuted on his 29th birthday trip to Nassau in the Bahamas. While Kylie has given fans a look inside her jet, Travis has kept his under wraps. Shortly after he purchase, he reportedly spent $30,000 on a custom wrap for the plane. Like Kylie’s, Travis’ plane is also a Bombardier Global 7500 jet which can hold up to 19 people depending on configuration.

