Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.

The raven haired beauty appeared to be without her hair extensions as she showed off a seemingly natural wave, held back by a small banana clip. Kylie channeled her go-to Y2K style in a bootcut pair of ripped jeans, white t-shirt and the on-trend Le Cagole bag by Balenciaga. Meanwhile, the Astroworld rapper stayed casual in a cozy hoodie.

Kylie made headlines when she purchased her totally custom Bombardier Global 7500 for a whopping $72.8 million, per Page Six. Dubbed Kylie Air, the plane is a flying extension of The Kardashians on Hulu star’s brand with custom pink details, seats embroidered with KJ, a KYLIE Cosmetics branded carpet, a “Kylie” neon light, and even the name of KylieSkin written on the outside. The jet is 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long, and includes a master suite, two bathrooms, closet, rest area, storage room and even a bar. The jet is regularly used by Ky’s family members, including big sister Khloe Kardashian who recently flew to the Turks & Caicos for her 38th birthday!

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Photos Of The Parents Of Two Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, on Feb 10, 2019. They looked so in love as she cozied up to him while posing for photos. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are seen leaving dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5325492 110722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Travis purchased a private jet in 2020 for a reported $72 million, which he’s registered as Cactus Jack Airlines. The plane debuted on his 29th birthday trip to Nassau in the Bahamas. While Kylie has given fans a look inside her jet, Travis has kept his under wraps. Shortly after he purchase, he reportedly spent $30,000 on a custom wrap for the plane. Like Kylie’s, Travis’ plane is also a Bombardier Global 7500 jet which can hold up to 19 people depending on configuration.