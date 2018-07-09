Kylie Jenner Reveals She Finally Removed All Her Lip Fillers: See Drastically Different New Look

More than three years after Kylie Jenner first confirmed that she got lip injections, she’s finally removed all her fillers completely! See her natural new look here.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is returning to a much more natural look now that she’s a mom! The reality star posted a sexy photo with her friend on Instagram July 8, and one fan couldn’t help but notice she was showing off a pretty different face. “She looks like the old Kylie here idk,” the fan pointed out. Well, it turns out there was a reason for that — Kylie responded, “I got rid of all my filler.” So, that explains why Kylie’s lips look so much thinner in this photo! Plus, with minimal makeup on, there was no over-lining of the lips, either, so it’s really the most natural we’ve seen Kylie in quite some time.

It’s been about four years since Kylie began drastically plumping up her lips with injections, but for several months, she stayed tight-lipped about her decision to enhance her pout. Instead, she claimed that the bigger lips were the result of using loads of lipliner. However, during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie finally came clean about how she really got the plumped-up look. Although she’s toned it down a bit in the years since, it wasn’t until now that she went back to her truly natural lips.

Kylie didn’t reveal why she decided to make the change, but it could have something to do with the fact that she now has a newborn daughter. Her little girl, Stormi Webster, was born in February, and it’s possible that Kylie may be testing out a whole new mom-inspired look now that she has a baby.

Something else that’s changed drastically since Kylie’s given birth? The size of her boobs! She recently revealed in a Q&A that her chest has grown to “three times” its size since Stormi was born. Whoa! She also admitted that the new size “bothers” her because she has “stretch marks” now, and that her waist, butt and thighs have changed since pregnancy, as well.