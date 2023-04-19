Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 5, Snuggle Aire, 1, In Cute Video: ‘Blessed Mornings’

The reality star shared an adorable video of her daughter tickling her baby brother and sharing lots of laughs together.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 19, 2023 10:35AM EDT
Image Credit: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com
Image Credit: BACKGRID USA
Image Credit: BACKGRID USA
Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Kylie Jenner had a wonderful morning with her son Aire and daughter Stormi on Tuesday, April 18. The reality star, 25, shared an adorable video of herself kissing her son’s head, and her two children laughing and playing to start their day. “Blessed mornings with my babies,” she captioned the Instagram post.

As the clip began, Kylie kissed the top of Aire’s head, as they cuddled in her bed in the morning. Stormi, 5, could also be seen in the background of the clip. After the short video of her kissing Aire, 1, it cut to Stormi tickling her little brother as he lay down in the bed. He had a lot of laughs with his sister in the adorable video.

Later on her Story, Kylie also posted a few videos of Stormi enjoying some sweet treats. In one video, Kylie filmed her trying to lick chocolate syrup out of a glass, as she said, “I think that was just for decoration.” Stormi did have a little bit of syrup on her cheek in the clip too. In another video, Stormi enjoyed some chocolate-covered strawberries.

Stormi and Kylie hold hands while heading out after lunch. ( Brian Prahl/MEGA)

Kylie has shared quite a few videos of herself with both of her kids, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott, in recent months, including a cute clip where she kissed both her son and daughter as she promoted her new line of liquid eye shadow. The Kardashians star also gave a small glimpse of Aire in a TikTok video taken from her niece True Thompson’s fifth birthday party earlier in April.

Aside from the recent time bonding with her kids, Kylie has also made headlines as dating rumors have surfaced about her and Oscar-nominated actor Timothee ChalametThe two stars have reportedly been seen out together on a few occasions, as fans have speculated that they may have started a romance. The two have reportedly been keeping things low-key for now, a source told Entertainment Tonight“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider said. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

