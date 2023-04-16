Kylie Jenner Stays Low Key At Coachella Amid Timothee Chalamet Romance Rumors

Kylie Jenner rocked a white jacket and jeans as she walked around the music festival with her BFF, Fai Khadra, over the weekend.

Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner, 25, looked relaxed and fashionable during an outing to Coachella with friends on Friday. The makeup mogul was photographed walking around the music festival with friends, including her BFF Fai Khadra, just a few days after she reportedly went on a date with Timothee Chalamet, 27. She wore a white jacket over a white top, capri jeans, and white sneakers, and had some of her hair pulled back with some loose strands hanging on the sides of her face as she accessorized with white-framed sunglasses.

At one point, Kylie and Fai reportedly watched her sister Kendall Jenner‘s alleged new beau, Bad Bunny, perform. Kendall was also spotted at the festival and even danced when Bad Bunny was on stage. A fan’s TikTok video captured the memorable moment, and the beauty had a big smile on her face as she stood in the crowd in a black leather jacket, denim shorts, and black boots.

Kylie rocking a stylish outfit during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Before Kylie and Kendall wowed at Coachella, the former has been making headlines for being spotted hanging out with Timothee on more than one occasion. In addition to last week’s taco date, the two were first seen chatting it up at a Jean Paul Gaultier showcase during Paris Fashion Week in Jan. Kylie’s black Range Rover was also seen parked outside of Timothee’s Beverly Hills, CA apartment on Apr. 13.

Soon after the sightings, celebrity social media account DeuxMoi shared a source tip about the potential new romance. “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner,” the tip read. The account also reposted a source message that read, “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella,” before another added, “I can 100% confirm that.”

Before being spotted with Timothee, Kylie dated Travis Scott on and off. (MEGA)

Before Kylie has been getting attention for hanging out with Timothee, she dated the father of her two children, Travis Scott, on an off since 2017. She and the rapper still co-parent their daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, and seem to be on friendly terms.

