Kylie Jenner’s Car Spotted At Timothee Chalamet’s House, Fueling Dating Rumors: Photos

As speculation continued that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are an item, Kylie's SUV was seen at Timothee's Los Angeles home!

April 13, 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner don’t seem to be interested in quelling those rumors of an escalating romance. The makeup maven’s black Range Rover was spotted parked at the Dune star‘s Beverly Hills estate on Thursday, April 13, according to TMZ! Photos you can SEE HERE show the sleek SUV furtively parked in a curved driveway outside his home, seemingly confirming that they’re seeing each other — in one way or another.

Timothee, 27, and the reality TV icon, 25, first set the rumor mill in motion when they were allegedly seen chatting at a Jean Paul Gaultier showcase during Paris Fashion Week. A video, which does not show Kylie clearly from the front, was shared to TikTok and it resurfaced earlier in April, touching off a firestorm of speculation. British Vogue confirmed that Kylie was in attendance at the showcase and sat on the front row.

Celebrity social media account DeuxMoi originally shared an anonymous tip about the potential romance, reading simply, “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” The account then reposted a source message reading, “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella,” with yet another message reading, “I can 100% confirm that.”

The mom of two reportedly broke up with the father of daughter Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, after spending the Christmas holidays apart. An insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January that it was due at least in part to Travis’ unwillingness to commit to Kylie.  “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” they said.

“He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Timothee, whose upcoming roles include Willy Wonka in the highly anticipated Roald Dahl – inspired prequel Wonka, was previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon.

