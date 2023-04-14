Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Enjoyed Secret Taco Date In LA Last Week: Photos

It wasn’t Tuesday when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet connected for tacos, but that little detail didn’t stop this low-key date night. Timothée, 27, and Kylie, 25, had their not-so-secret rendezvous last Friday (Apr. 7) after the Call Me By Your Name actor attended an art show in Santa Monica. In these photos published by Daily Mail, Timothée – rocking a bright orange jacket, white baseball cap, and black face mask – exited the event and appeared to be waiting for a ride. Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator pulled up to Chalamet with security guards in the front seat. Timothée reportedly got into the back of Kylie’s ride while one of Jenner’s guards drove Chalamet’s Escalade behind them, with both cars headed to Tito’s Tacos.

With both cars at the Los Angeles staple, someone from Kylie’s team reportedly took orders and went in to get the food before returning to the vehicle. The guard delivered the food to the back seat, where Kylie and Timothée were reportedly sitting. The makeup mogul wasn’t seen during the event, but both TMZ and the Daily Mail reported that Kylie was in the Navigator.

News of the secret taco date comes a day after Kylie’s black Range Rover was seen parked at Timothée’s Beverly Hills estate. The black SUV was seen in the curved driveway outside the Dune star’s home, seemingly confirming that there’s more to this relationship than mere rumors. Timothée last a relationship with model Eiza González in June 2020

Speculation about a romance between Timothée and Kylie began when the gossip/celebrity news Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip: “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” Afterward, DeuxMoi reposted a message from a source who claimed they “heard they are both going to be at Coachella.” A second message read, “I can 100% confirm that.” Initially, DeuxMoi published this rumor with a “Read With Caution” .gif, implying that the editor hadn’t confirmed if these rumors were factual.

Speculation of a romance picked up when a fan resurfaced a short clip of Timothée and Kylie attending the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week. In the video, Timothée wears his custom Haider Ackermann black bomber jacket with cream-colored floral detailing as he supposedly talks with Kylie Jenner. The woman in the clip is dressed in the same corseted outfit that Kylie wore to the event.