Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet ‘Keeping Things Casual’ Amid Romance: ‘She’s Having Fun’

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are definitely an item, but aren’t rushing into anything serious, an April 17 report from Entertainment Tonight says. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a person close to the couple told the outlet. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

The 25-year-old makeup mogul and 27-year-old actor were reported to be seeing each other earlier this month, and a video of them allegedly chatting it up at a Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week immediately surfaced. They have since been linked several times. For instance, Kylie’s car was reportedly spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday, April 13. It was then reported that they had met up the week prior at Tito’s Tacos after Kylie’s car picked up the Dune star from an art show in Santa Monica.

Fans thought they may make their dating status official by hanging out together at the first weekend of Coachella 2023, but the source claimed Kylie didn’t want to the attention. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends,” they noted.

It’s not clear how Timothée and the Kardashians star first became acquainted, but the source said that Timothée is friends with Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner. They added, “So it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.” Kendall, 27, had no problem getting cozy with her rumored beau, Bad Bunny, over the weekend.

If Kylie and Timothée go on to enter a serious relationship, it would be Kylie’s first official relationship after her latest breakup with her on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott. They first got together in 2017 and last broke up right before the Christmas holiday in 2022.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last serious relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. They dated between 2018 and 2020, and then reconciled in 2021 before splitting up for good.