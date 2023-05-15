Kylie Jenner Snuggles Baby Aire & Stormi Feeds Him In Never-Before-Seen Photos For Mother’s Day

Kylie Jenner used Mother’s Day as an opportunity to post never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi, 5, and her son Aire, 1. Kylie included so many adorable pictures of her two kids in her May 14 Instagram post, with multiple snapshots of the reality star cuddling her baby boy who was born in February 2022. Kylie also shared some photos of Stormi being a doting big sister to Aire. Stormi sweetly fed her baby brother in one of the images, which Kylie proudly showed to her fans.

In addition to celebrating her children, Kylie also honored her mom Kris Jenner, 67, and her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, 88, in the post. Kylie included a photo of the duo sitting on the couch and Kris held baby Aire in her arms. Kylie, who shares both her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 32, wrote, “happy mother’s day” in her caption. Her sister Khloé Kardashian wished Kylie and her kids a happy Mother’s Day in the comments.

Kylie absolutely adores being a mom, and lately she’s been sharing tons of cute photos and videos of her son and daughter. She’s posted videos of Aire walking and herself snuggling with both kids in her bed, including some footage of Stormi tickling her younger brother. Ever since Travis and Kylie broke up again right before Christmas 2022, the famous rapper hasn’t been seen in Kylie’s footage of their children.

Kylie and Travis first got together in April 2017 following her breakup from Tyga. They went on to welcome their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, the following February. The two first split in the fall of 2019, but eventually reconciled quietly. They had their second child, son Aire Webster, in Feb. 2022. Kylie and Travis initially named their son Wolf, but they changed it after they decided that moniker “didn’t fit” their baby boy. Kylie waited almost an entire year until she finally revealed her son’s name, and that happened after Kylie and Travis broke up again.

HollywoodLife learned from a Kardashian-Jenner insider the reason for why the celeb couple parted ways. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider claimed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”