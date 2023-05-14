Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough & More Stars Celebrate Mother’s Day: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough, and more stars didn’t let Mother’s Day go by without sharing a public post on Instagram. As soon as the day started, many familiar faces shared memorable photos, videos, and loving messages dedicated to the special parent in their lives, and they certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Whether they were honoring the mothers still in their lives or those who’ve passed on, there was no shortage of admiration and love from the children in the spotlight.

Check out the Mother’s Day photos, videos, and messages from Jennifer, Riley, and more stars below!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer shared a cute video that showed her hanging out with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and mother-in-law, Chris Boldt, as they watched The Mother and drank what appeared to be wine. “I’m here with the moms,” she said in the clip before lightheartedly saying, “Mother’s always right.” She also included a caption that read, “#TheMother with my beautiful mothers!!! @Delola watch party 🍷@netflix #DelolaLife #MotherIsAlwaysRight.”

Riley Keough

Riley took to her Instagram to share a tribute to her late mom, Lisa Marie Presley, on her first Mother’s Day since her passing. She posted a photo of a young Lisa Marie holding her as a baby alongside her dad, Danny Keough, and included a touching caption. “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕,” it read.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of family photos, including a black and white one with her and all her kids, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. She also shared a message that honored her mom, Mary Jo Campbell. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much my beautiful family ❤️😍🙏🏼🥰 Wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother’s Day!” the message read.

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin shared “then and now” photos of her daughter Grace Warrior, 2, and thanked her for making her a mom. “Exactly two years between these photos. My beautiful Grace Warrior, thank you for making me a mama. Being yours is the best part of my entire existence. I love you with my entire heart, forever,” she wrote.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox shared two photos of her and her lookalike daughter Coco Arquette, 18, posing together. She thanked the photographer in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day! I’m so grateful to @jennikayne to have captured this moment,” it read.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady posted photos of his mom, Galynn Brady, as well as ex Gisele Bundchen, who’s the mother of his son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, and ex Bridget Moynahan, who is the mother of his oldest son, Jack, 15. He also included a nice message thanking them all.