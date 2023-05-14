Tom Brady Posts Mother’s Day Tribute For Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen: ‘Thank You For All Your Love’

Tom Brady, 45, took to Instagram to celebrate this Mother’s Day with some of the most special mothers in his life. The former professional football player shared several photos of his mom, Galynn Brady, as well as his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who is the mother of his two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and ex Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his oldest son, Jack, 15, during special times with the kids. He also added a touching message to the caption.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” his message started. “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

Once the post went public, Tom’s fans sent their own Mother’s Day wishes to the ladies, in the comments section. They also complimented the athlete’s sweet gesture. “Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a roll in your life and your beautiful children’s lives! Keep loving!” one comment read.

Tom’s Mother’s Day post comes six months after he and Gisele split after 13 years of marriage. Although there were rumors that the divorce was a direct result of Tom not retiring from professional football at the time, the gorgeous model admitted there were a number factors that led to the “heartbreaking” split, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. She explained that “everything” was wrong and sometimes people just “grow apart.” She also assured that despite the romance coming to an end, she still wishes Tom well.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”