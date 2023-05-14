Tom Brady Posts Mother’s Day Tribute For Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen: ‘Thank You For All Your Love’

Tom Brady also gave a shoutout to his own mom, Galynn, and Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his oldest son, Jack.

May 14, 2023
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, took to Instagram to celebrate this Mother’s Day with some of the most special mothers in his life. The former professional football player shared several photos of his mom, Galynn Brady, as well as his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who is the mother of his two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and ex Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his oldest son, Jack, 15, during special times with the kids. He also added a touching message to the caption.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” his message started. “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

Once the post went public, Tom’s fans sent their own Mother’s Day wishes to the ladies, in the comments section. They also complimented the athlete’s sweet gesture. “Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a roll in your life and your beautiful children’s lives! Keep loving!” one comment read.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom and Gisele were married from 2009 until 2022. (Shutterstock)

Tom’s Mother’s Day post comes six months after he and Gisele split after 13 years of marriage. Although there were rumors that the divorce was a direct result of Tom not retiring from professional football at the time, the gorgeous model admitted there were a number factors that led to the “heartbreaking” split, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. She explained that “everything” was wrong and sometimes people just “grow apart.” She also assured that despite the romance coming to an end, she still wishes Tom well.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

