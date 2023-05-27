Kylie Jenner Rocks Lowcut Black Dress In Paris Amid Reported Timothee Chalamet Romance: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, looked incredible during a recent outing in Paris, France! The makeup mogul wore the black Fall 2022 Draped Twill Maxi Dress from Bottega Veneta, which had a plunging neckline, as she was photographed walking outside of a building. She paired it with black heels from Lanvin as her dark hair was down and added Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

The beauty also carried a black leather tote bag and wore natural-looking makeup. She appeared to wave to onlookers as she made her way outside in the nice weather. She also seemed to be solo, but it’s unclear if she had met with others inside the locations she visited.

Before Kylie’s latest Paris outing, she made headlines for being romantically linked to Timothee Chalamet. Her car was spotted at the actor’s house in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday and left just a few minutes later, according to Page Six, who also released photos of the vehicle. Since the windows of the car are heavily tinted, she wasn’t entirely confirmed to be in it, but the visit certainly got attention.

The young stars first sparked up romance rumors when they were seen chatting it up during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Since then, they’ve reportedly been on various outings together, including a taco date, but neither one of them have confirmed a relationship. Last month, a source said they were “keeping things casual” for the time being.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

The source also said that even though some fans thought they would go public with their alleged romance at Coachella, they decided against it. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends,” the insider explained.