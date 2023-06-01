Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pictured For The 1st Time Together Amid Rumored Romance

Rumored lovers Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear to be getting serious, as they were pictured bringing their families together for a barbecue earlier this month.

June 1, 2023 2:38PM EDT
Image Credit: David Fisher/Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 25, and Timothée Chalamet, 27, were pictured together for the first time, as they spent quality time with their relatives at a joint barbecue earlier this month. In photos obtained by Page Six, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 27, and Timothée’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet, 31, can be seen enjoying each other’s company at the recent gathering with the rumored lovers.

Timothée Chalamet at the ‘Bones & All’ premiere in London on Oct. 8, 2022. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kylie appeared to be dressed in a casual, all-black outfit that consisted of leggings, a leather jacket and boots, while Kendall also went for a low-key look in a black shirt with her hair up. Pauline also looked pretty comfortable in a white t-shirt and a flannel button-up with her hair pulled back. As for Timothée — it’s not exactly clear what he was wearing, as his face is only super visible in a shot of him inside of his vehicle.

While this is the first time Kylie and Timothée have been spotted spending quality time together amid their rumored romance, her vehicle’s been seen at his house a number of times over the last several weeks. They’ve been pretty good at keeping their reported relationship low-key, but paparazzi have told Page Six that Kylie has been staying at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week”. They’re said to be spending “every day together”.

Kylie Jenner at Mugler H&M’s Los Angeles Celebration on May 10, 2023. (Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Reps for Kylie and Timothée have not returned HollywoodLife‘s request for comment.

Their romance was first reported by the popular Instagram account Deuxmoi on April 6. Neither party has confirmed or denied the romance yet, but as we said, Kylie’s vehicle was spotted outside of the actor’s house in late May, fueling speculation.

Does this family barbecue mean things are becoming pretty serious between Kylie and Timothée? Not necessarily. A recent report by PEOPLE claims that Kylie, who shares two children with ex Travis Scott, “enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom.”

