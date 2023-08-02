Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Romance Still Going Strong, Despite Rumors She Was ‘Dumped’

A new report says that rumors that the reality star and 'Call Me By Your Name' actor have split are completely false, and they're still together.

August 2, 2023
kylie jenner, timothee chalamet
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still an item after all! Despite a report coming out claiming that the Wonka actor, 27, had “dumped” Kylie, 25, a new report from TMZ states that multiple sources say that they’re indeed still dating. The insiders said that even though the Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn’t been seen with Timothee in some time, they’re still going strong.

A report from Life & Style claimed that the two had split on Wednesday, August 2. A source had told the outlet that The Kardashians star’s friends had been “whispering that Kylie got dumped.” They also claimed that Kylie had been telling friends they split. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” the insider said. “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting.”

A new report says that rumors Timothee and Kylie broke up are ‘false.’ (Shutterstock)

Despite this report, other sources disputed the claims to TMZ. “Any reports that say otherwise are false,” one insider told the outlet. Another person offered that fans should “not to believe everything they read.”

While Kylie and Timothee have not publicly stated whether or not they’re dating, romance rumors began to swirl back in April. As the claims began to heat up, the reality star’s car was seen parked outside of Timothee’s Beverly Hills home in May, and the couple was first photographed together later that month.

The rumored romance would be Kylie’s first since she split up with her ex Travis Scott, 32, towards the end of 2022. The former couple share a daughter Stormi Webster5, and son Aire, 1. As romance rumors continued, an insider claimed that Travis was “not thrilled” that she was dating the Dune star, according to a report from Entertainment TonightOn the rapper’s new album Utopia, he appeared to make a dig against Timothee in one of the tracks. “Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and chocolate the Vs / got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h,” he raps on “Meltdown.”

