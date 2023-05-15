Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Reported Romance

Not everyone is shipping Kylie Jenner, 25, and Timothée Chalamet‘s rumored romance, including her ex, Travis Scott, 32. Amid ongoing rumors that The Kardashians star and the actor are getting passionate, a source told Entertainment Tonight on May 15, that the rapper is not pleased. “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on,” the insider claimed to the outlet regarding Travis’ thoughts on the matter.

Despite the “Coffee Bean” hitmaker’s alleged disapproval, he is still “focused on co-parenting” their two children, Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. The source added that “they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the father of her children maintained an off-and-on relationship from 2017 until their most recent split around Dec. 2022.

Rumors of Kylie and Timothee’s relationship began to swirl in early April after a video of the duo meeting up at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week resurfaced via TikTok. The makeup maven fueled the romance rumors once more when she was spotted pulling up to his house in Beverly Hills on Apr. 13. The Dune star and Kylie seemingly confirmed their relationship on Apr. 7, when they were spotted on a cute taco date in Los Angeles (see photos here).

A few days after the former billionaire was spotted at Timothee’s home, a source told Entertainment Tonight that she and the 27-year-old are keeping their romance “casual” at the moment. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider claimed on Apr 17. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Aside from the brunette bombshell’s romantic life, she recently took to TikTok and Instagram to give her millions of followers a glimpse of how she spent her Mother’s Day on May 14. “happy mother’s day,” she captioned the carousel of photos with her little ones, along with a heart hands emoji. Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi, in 2018, and later welcomed her baby boy, Aire, in Feb. 2022. Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter is very proud about being a mother and recently told Vanity Fair Italia in Feb., that bringing her kids home from the hospital was “the most beautiful moment.”