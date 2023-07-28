Travis Scott Slams Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s New Fling, In Scathing Song: Listen

Seems Travis Scott won’t be taking his kids to see Wonka when it hits theatres in December. While Travis, 32, didn’t directly diss the film’s star, Timothée Chalamet, on his new album, Utopia, the lyrics on one of the songs raised an eyebrow considering how Timothée, 27, has been romantically linked to La Flame’s ex, Kylie Jenner. “Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property,” Travis raps on “Meltdown,” a song featuring Drake, per Genius. “Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and chocolate the Vs / got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

This could be a simple boast by Travis – or it could be sly shade. Utopia has been in the works for a few years. Travis first revealed the album’s title in 2020, and pandemics and catastrophes seemingly delayed its release. In May 2021, Deadline reported that Timothée, 27, had landed the title role in a prequel to Willy Wonka’s adventures in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Around that time, the on-again/off-again Travis and Kylie, 25, were in an “on” period since they welcomed their second child in February 2022. However, by the end of that year, they had called it quits again.

Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in April 2023 when a video showed them interacting at a Paris Fashion Week event. Since that initial report, Kylie’s car was spotted at Timothee’s Beverly Hills mansion, and they even enjoyed a taco date. In June, Kylie and Timothée were pictured together for the first time since the relationship rumors began, attending a joint barbecue held by Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner. Around that time, fans also thought they spotted a hickey on Kylie’s neck.

At the end of May, Entertainment Tonight reported that Travis was “not thrilled about Kylie moving on.” Despite these feelings, the report said they were “still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Elsewhere on Utopia, Travis made reference to Kanye’ Ye’ West. “Crazy how they love to talk sh*t and got no Trident / I’m loyal, b***h, I got Ye over Biden,” he said, referring to Ye’s presidential ambitions. Fans also noticed how Utopia echoed Ye’s 2013 album Yeezus with its experimental ambitions and soundscapes. The public comparisons were so loud that “Yeezus” trended on Twitter. “The Yeezus influence is pretty obvious with this project, and I think he really pulled it off,” tweeted one fan, a sentiment that was shared by many.