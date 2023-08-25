Kylie Jenner Spotted Arriving To Timothee Chalamet’s House After Split Rumors: New Photos

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong. The reality star, 26, showed up to to her 27-year-old rumored boyfriend’s house in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 24, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The publication reported that Kylie enjoyed a shopping spree in the area before she paid Timothee a visit amidst their budding romance. The two stars have been linked since April and have been hanging out a lot this summer.

Kylie drove her $200,000 Mercedes Maybach to Timothee’s house with her security team in tow, Daily Mail reported. Before she met up with her rumored beau, she went shopping by herself in Beverly Hills. The mom-of-two wore a trimmed white T-shirt that exposed the bottom of her stomach, along with a pair of denim jeans and a black face mask.

The Kardashians star’s latest rendezvous with the Oscar nominee comes after an August 2 TMZ report, that claimed they’re still “an item” despite breakup rumors. A source for the outlet refuted claims that Kylie and Timothee went their separate ways and urged fans “not to believe everything they read.”An insider for Life & Style had claimed that Kylie was “dumped” by Timothee, but that was disputed by TMZ.

The Kylie-Timothee romance rumors began to swirl in the spring. As the claims heated up, Kylie’s car was seen parked outside of Timothee’s Beverly Hills home in May, and the couple was first photographed together later that month at a barbecue with their sisters Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet. Paparazzi told Page Six that Kylie has been staying at Timothee’s house “upwards of six days a week.”

A source shared with Us Weekly in an April report exactly what Kylie finds appealing about the Timothee. “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the insider explained. “He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Reps for Kylie and Timothee have not returned HollywoodLife‘s request for comment.