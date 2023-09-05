Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Spotted Kissing At Beyonce’s Concert: Watch

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have finally gone public! The secretive couple were seen passionately kissing during their first public outing at Beyonce's concert on Sept. 4.

September 5, 2023


After months of romance rumors and shielding their relationship from the public, Timothée Chalamet, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, stepped out together for Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 — and they did not disappoint. Fans caught the couple cozying up in a VIP section, and TMZ captured the couple kissing in front of everyone during the concert. The actor had his arms wrapped around Kylie as they kissed. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole night!

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kissing at Beyonce's concert.

In one fan video, the Call Me By Your Name actor was having a smoke as he chatted with Kylie. When Kendall Jenner joined their conversation, Kylie snuggled closer to Timothée as the three formed a tight circle.

After Kendall stepped away, Kylie threw her head back in a laugh and Timothée leaned in to tell her something. Despite the massive crowd, Kylie and Timmy were in their own little world!

The concert marked the first time Kylie and Timothée stepped out in public together since rumors of their romance first started in April 2023. Since then, the couple has kept their low-key relationship out of the public eye. Kylie has been seen leaving Timothée’s L.A. house a number of times over the last few months. Kylie and Timmy have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, but there’s no denying the romance now!

The private couple faced breakup rumors in early August 2023, but those were clearly just rumors. A report claimed Kylie had been “dumped” by the Dune actor, but TMZ reported that they were still going strong.

Kylie’s relationship with Timothée blossomed after her January 2023 breakup with Travis Scott, 32. Kylie and Travis, who were on-again-off-again for years, have two kids together: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

Beyonce’s birthday concert was a family affair for the KarJenners. In addition to the Jenner sisters, Kim, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 39, attended the concert and brought Penelope Disick, 11, and North West, 10, along for the epic musical event. KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, also joined her kids and grandkids at Bey’s show. Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, 44, was noticeably absent, but she’s currently recovering after a brief hospitalization.

