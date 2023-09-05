Khloe & Kim Kardashian Take Penelope Disick, 11, To Beyonce’s Concert After Kourtney’s Hospitalization

The KarJenners always take care of their own. After a whirlwind weekend that included pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, 44, being hospitalized, Kim, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 39, took Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, to Beyonce’s Sept. 4 concert in Los Angeles. Penelope’s cousin and BFF North West, 10, joined her for the night out.

Kim and Khloe shared fun videos on their Instagram Stories from the KarJenner clan’s outing at Bey’s birthday show. Penelope and North looked so cute decked out in their best silver and chrome outfits, which was requested by Beyonce during Virgo season. Kris Jenner, 67, and Kendall Jenner, 27, also joined the family at the concert. Kylie Jenner, 26, was spotted making out with Timothée Chalamet, 27, during the show.

Days before the concert, Penelope’s mom was hospitalized. The Lemme founder is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with Travis Barker, 47. The Blink-182 drummer raced home to Los Angeles for an “urgent family matter,” which we now know was about Kourtney. The band decided to postpone their Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows so Travis could be with his family.

Thankfully, Kourtney’s medical issue wasn’t serious. Kourtney and Travis were seen leaving a Los Angeles medical center on Sept. 2 following her hospitalization. Kourtney looked relaxed in a gray sweatsuit as Travis followed closely behind her.

Kourtney is now “back home” with her kids, PEOPLE reported. “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” the source added.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy. They have not revealed their due date publicly, but their son’s arrival is fast approaching. Kourtney has been chronicling her fourth pregnancy since she announced the exciting news in June 2023 at Travis’ Blink-182 concert. Kourtney held up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign at the concert, a nod to the band’s “All The Small Things” music video.

During an August 2023 getaway, Kourtney showed off her baby bump while wearing a bikini. “Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she captioned the carousel of Instagram photos.