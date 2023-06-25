Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Gender Of Their 1st Baby Together: Watch

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and husband Travis Barker, 47, had the cutest gender reveal to confirm that they are having a boy! The couple, affectionately known as “Kravis,” gathered their friends and family on Saturday, June 24 for the big moment that included a drumroll courtesy of the Blink 182 star in a video shared to both of their Instagram accounts on the same day. Kourtney sat on her husband’s lap behind the drum stick as they got ready for the reveal as the mom-of-three (and soon-t0-be four) showed off her bump in a white bodysuit.

There seemed to be a slight delay as Travis could be heard asking, “is our pyro guy ready?” while a smiling Kourt remarked she “didn’t know what was happening — whatever you guys think is happening.” An excited Khloe Kardashian could be heard off camera, however, as she added, “let’s get get this party on the road, we’re all EXCITED!” just as Travis began playing the drums! Blue confetti then blew into the air as Khloe and others could be heard clapping and cheering.

The gender reveal comes just over a week after Kourtney and Travis revealed they were expecting their first baby together in a sweet moment during Blink 182’s June 16 concert in Los Angeles. The Lemme CEO held up a sign in the audience reading “Travis I’m Pregnant,” a sweet reference to the band’s 1999 music video in which a female fan did the same thing. His bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus were over the moon as they declared “somebody’s having a baby!” before Mark hopped off stage to hug Kourtney followed by Travis. “They’re gonna make out now, I just know it,” Tom joked as Travis planted a big smooch on his wife.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney wrote on a second Instagram post on June 19, showing off her bump in a sheer mesh bodysuit backstage at the concert.

The baby boy news means that Kourtney’s sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, will become big brothers, while daughter Penelope, 10, gets promoted to big sister again. Travis is also a dad of three to stepdaughter Atiana, 24, from ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s previous relationship, as well as son Landon Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

The happy news comes a year after the pair tied the knot in Santa Barbara, followed by a celebration in Portofino, Italy with their families. Kourtney also underwent IVF to try to conceive another child, but after several failed attempts, decided to stop treatment, which was documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Congratulations again to Travis and Kourtney!