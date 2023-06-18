Kourtney Kardashian Posts 1st Baby Bump Photos After Announcing Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, has shared her very first baby bump photos since announcing she’s expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, 47! The Lemme founder wore a fitted mesh bodysuit to show off her tummy as the Blink 182 member held onto his drumsticks and pretended to play on the bump in the post made on Sunday, June 18. In the next, Travis sweetly bent down and kissed her belly, followed by two others where they kissed and embraced.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney penned in the caption. The Hulu reality star announced that she was expecting her fourth child — and first with Travis — via Instagram on Friday, June 16 when she shared a video of her holding a sign saying, “Travis I’m Pregnant” in the audience of Blink 182’s Los Angeles show.

The sign was a sweet callback to the 1999 video for the band’s song “All The Small Things” in which a female fan can be seen doing the same thing! As bandmate Tom DeLonge announced that “somebody” was having a baby, Mark Hoppus immediately jumped off stage to hug the mom-to-be — followed by Travis, who kissed and hugged Kourtney in the audience!

The baby news comes a year after Kourtney ended a grueling IVF process, which she and Travis documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kourtney shared on the season three premiere, which streamed May 23 — explaining that her frozen eggs didn’t survive. “If that’s a baby, then I believe it will happen. I had 7 frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis. When I was 38 or 39, everyone was pushing me to do that. And most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Eggs are one cell. They never made it to an embryo [with Travis’ sperm],” she also said.

This will be the seventh child overall for Kourtney and Travis. The Poosh CEO has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40, who she dated from 2006 to 2015: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10. Travis has three kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48: the duo are parents to son Landon, 19, as well as daughter Alabama, 17. Travis is also stepfather to Shanna’s eldest daughter with her ex Oscar De La Hoya — Atiana, 24, who he has maintained a close fatherly relationship with.