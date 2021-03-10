Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Reveals She Froze Her Eggs For Potential Baby No. 4 Amid Travis Barker Romance

Kourtney Kardashian admitted she ‘froze’ her ‘eggs at 39’ since ‘everyone else was doing it’, in a new interview on ‘Ellen Tube.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, already has three kids, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, but it turns out she’s not ruling out having another child in the future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she froze her eggs at the age of 39 during a sit down with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, as well as host Sarah Hyland, 30, and “Lady Parts” OBGYN Dr. Sherry Ross for a virtual chat about family planning on Ellen DeGeneres‘ channel Ellen Tube on Mar. 10. The ladies discussed everything from birth control to the value of having kids in the special feature, and it gave a lot of insight into the Kardashian sisters’ experiences before and after they welcomed kids.

“I froze my eggs at 39,” Kourtney said during a discussion about freezing eggs in the video. ‘Since everyone else was doing it I thought I may as well.”

In addition to Kourtney, Khloe and their other sister Kim Kardashian, 40, all admitted to doing the same in the past. Khloe recently froze her eggs to try and have a second child with reported on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 29, with whom she already shares her two-year-old daughter True. Kim used the process to have her youngest two children, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, carried by a surrogate.

Although Kourtney, who has been dating Travis Barker, 45, since around Jan., followed suit by freezing her own eggs, she admitted she’s still not sure if she will definitely have another child or not. She also admitted she was “talked into” doing the freezing. “I froze my eggs and hopefully they are sitting there OK, you never know. I really got talked into it,” she said.

Khloe then went on to reveal that it wasn’t easy getting Kourtney to go along with the decision. “I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well’,” Kourtney further reiterated before talking about the benefit of her choice.

“It gave me a feeling of taking a deep breath, I was about to turn 40, everyone was like, everyone stop rushing me I don’t even know if I want to have another kid or if that is in the future,” she explained while also saying she has “a peace of mind” about her eggs.

The doctor suggested Kourtney freeze more eggs for the future, but she said she is comfortable with what she’s already done and doesn’t plan on freezing anymore. “I’m someone who’s like, What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41?,” she asked. “Maybe that’s God’s plan. I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”