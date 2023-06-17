Kim Kardashian, Alabama Barker & More Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Pregnancy

Shortly after Kourtney Kardashian announced she was expecting baby no. 4 -- and her 1st with husband Travis Barker -- her family celebrated online!

June 17, 2023 1:31PM EDT
Love is in the air for Kourtney Kardashian, 44, after she announced her fourth pregnancy! The Lemme founder is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47 — and her family couldn’t help but celebrate the happy news on Instagram after the couple’s lengthy IVF journey which was documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kourt shared the happy news with a sweet sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant” at a Blink-182 concert on June 16, sharing a video of the moment to Instagram!

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian, 42, was one of the first to share love in the comments with a slew of emojis to celebrate the pregnancy — including a baby bump, black heart, crying, a smile surrounded by three hearts, and two hands held up in a heart shape. How sweet! Kourtney’s fourth baby also officially means that the two eldest Kardashian sisters will have the same amount of kids.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement video. (Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker also shared the news to her own Instagram account! The 17-year-old sister-to-be wrote, “Baby #7” when re-posting the video from the concert, which she also attended.

Alabama Barker reshared Kourtney and Travis’ pregnancy announcement and wrote, “Baby #7”. (Instagram/Alabama Barker)

The Blink 182 drummer was overcome with surprise and joy as his bandmate Tom DeLonge pointed out the sign. “Hey, Travis! Somebody’s having a baby!” Tom yelled as Mark Hoppus went off stage to hug Kourtney. Travis then followed as he kissed his wife while Tom hilariously interjected, “They’re going to make out now, I just know it,” — a reference to the couple’s famed PDA.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10. The pair were never married, but dated from 2006 until 2015, splitting shortly after welcoming their third child together.

Travis is also a dad from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48: the duo are parents to son Landon, 19, as well as daughter Alabama, 17. Travis is also stepfather to Shanna’s eldest daughter with ex Oscar De La HoyaAtiana, 24, who he has a close relationship with.

Travis proposed to Kourtney after less than a year of dating in Oct. 2021 at the stunning Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, tying the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse just nine months later. They followed the legal ceremony with a wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy surrounded by friends and family in June 2022, which was also featured in a Hulu special.

