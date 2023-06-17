Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashianis pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. She revealed the news at a Blink-182 concert on June 16, as Travis performed on stage, and she held up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign. She further confirmed the news by sharing the video on her Instagram account, which you can see below.

As you can see in the adorable video, once Travis caught a glimpse of Kourtney’s sign, he jumped off stage, made his way towards her, and they shared a passionate kiss. It appears as though he discovered the news just as everyone in the audience did. What a cute surprise!

Kourtney revealed in Sept. 2022 that she’d officially stopped her IVF journey in 2021 after it caused her to spiral into a deep depression among other symptoms.

The last time that Kourtney was pregnant was in 2014, when she and Scott Disick welcomed their third child together, Reign. The former couple also is proud parents to their daughter Penelope (born in 2012) and son Mason (born in 2009). Though it’s been nearly a decade since Kourtney has had a pregnancy glow, she’s been the subject of pregnancy rumors for a number of years – so much so that she clapped back against some premature speculation in November 2021. After Kourtney posted a series of photos of her relaxing by a pool at sunset, one fan asked, “Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?” An exhausted Kourt replied, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” In spring 2020, Kourtney also clapped back at those thinking she was sporting a pregnant belly. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on,” she wrote, “and I actually love it.”

For Travis, this means another addition to his already packed house. The Blink-182 drummer shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon Barker (born 2003) and Alabama Barker (born 2005). Travis is also the dedicated stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter Shanna shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

While Kourt was still single, she decided to freeze her eggs because “she truly believed she would find the perfect man, settle down, and grow her family again,” an insider told HollywoodLife in 2019. At the time, Kourt was still reeling from her breakup from Younes Bendjima – who she would reunite with briefly in 2020 – and her romance with Travis Barker was a few years away. Despite the growing reality that pregnancy “may no longer be an option,” the insider said Kourt was “completely fine with that. She absolutely feels fulfilled, she’s happy, and she’s content with her life as a whole. Kourtney is focused on her career, her three adorable kids, and she’s living her best life.” Well, now she’s about to have four adorable kids, and three amazing step-kids as well! It’s actually getting hard to keep up!