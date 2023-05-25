Kourtney Kardashian ‘Done’ With IVF After Her 7 Frozen Eggs Never Made It To Embryo Stage

Kourtney Kardashian has been open about her journey to have a child with Travis Barker on The Kardashians, and she continued that vulnerability during the season 3 premiere on May 25. After previously revealing that she’d stopped IVF, Kourtney and Travis were now trying to have a baby naturally. Khloe Kardashian popped by Kourtney’s house for a visit, and Kourt revealed that she was ovulating. “Do you mind giving us five minutes to do something really fast?” she asked Khloe, laughing.

Khloe agreed to wait while Kourtney and Travis did what they had to do. “The fact that you’d want to have another baby just blows my mind,” Khloe admitted. “It’s your time to be free and have fun. You’re a newlywed and in your honeymoon stage. This is the prime time of you being obsessive with each other.”

Kourtney already has three kids with ex, Scott Disick, while Travis has two children and a stepdaughter from his relationship with Shanna Moakler. However, since they got together in 2020, they’ve wanted a baby of their own. “Whatever is God’s plan,” Kourtney responded. “Whatever’s meant to be will be. We also have a full, blessed life and I’m happy.”

In a confessional, Kourtney opened up about her and Travis’ decision to not undergo another round of IVF. “I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kourtney shared. “If that’s a baby, then I believe it will happen. I had 7 frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis. When I was 38 or 39, everyone was pushing me to do that. And most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Eggs are one cell. They never made it to an embryo [with Travis’ sperm].”

She explained that she was being open about her situation because the possibility of frozen eggs not becoming a viable pregnancy is something that she wanted to raise awareness about. “The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed,” Kourt pointed out. “I think that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and it’s not.”

Because Kourtney dealt with a lot of physical changes during IVF, she decided it wasn’t worth it to go through the process again. “The things that came along with IVF took a toll on me physically,” she explained. “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and also, mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”