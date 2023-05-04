Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Bikini & Shows Off Her ‘IVF Body’ By The Pool

Kourtney Kardashian gave her fans a glimpse at her “IVF body” after being so open about her fertility journey. The reality star, 44, wished her friend Natalie a happy birthday on May 3 with several photos on her Instagram Stories, one of which featured Kourtney sitting next to the pool in a black bikini. Kourtney wrote the words “a little IVF body” on her bare stomach in the snapshot. The POOSH founder rocked a two-piece swimsuit and black sunglasses and put her hair up in a bun for the pool day.

Kourtney Kardashian muestra orgullosa su 'cuerpo de FIV' en una foto en bikini https://t.co/o7MusijbuE pic.twitter.com/lHkc6GQBzZ — Blog QQCQ (@qqcq_web) May 4, 2023

It’s unclear when the photo of Kourtney’s “IVF body” as taken. We know that Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker, 47, have been trying to have a child together. Kourtney already has three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, and she’s been hopeful that she can have her first baby with Travis, who shares two kids with his ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer tried IVF treatments but they were unsuccessful at conceiving a child. They opened up about the fertility journey on season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse,” Kourtney said during the May 26 episode of her family’s reality show. “It’s, like, 3,000 years old. It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs.” The reality TV icon also said that she was “super grateful” to be doing the process with Travis. “We’re making a baby together. We have to be on the same page,” she said on the episode.

Travis has been candid about his and Kourtney’s attempts to become parents together, as well. “Seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it,” the famous rockstar told GQ in November. “That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know?”