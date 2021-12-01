See Comment

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Question: ‘Are We Really Gonna Do This?’

kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The reality star showed that she’s getting tired of fans constantly asking if she has a bun in the oven on her Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian is definitely getting tired of pregnancy rumors and speculation. She responded to a fan who asked if she was pregnant in a series of photos on Tuesday November 30, and didn’t hold back in the response. The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a series of pool photos at sunset, including a few where she was relaxing with her daughter Penelope, 9.

The fan commented that she was curious if Kourtney was expecting. “Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?” the fan wrote. While the fan seemed to acknowledge that it was an inappropriate question, Kourtney didn’t hold back in her response. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” she wrote. The Poosh founder is no stranger to clapping back at trolls. After she shared a November 17 photo with Penelope and her son Reign, 6, someone remarked that she was “finally” spending time with her kids, and she wrote back that she spends plenty of time with them. “I’m with my kids every day thank God,” she wrote.

Other than shutting down the pregnancy rumor, Kourtney absolutely stunned in the photos. The photos were absolutely gorgeous with the sunset in the background. While many showed her kicking back and soaking, she also shared a few selfies of herself dipping just below the surface. She was wearing a purple bikini, which was seemingly from the Fendi x Skims collaboration, as she tagged them both in the first photo. Shortly after the series, she also shared a photo of herself kissing her fiancé Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney had a perfect response to a fan asking if she was pregnant. (SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are having lunch at Bar Pittii then she are shopping at Prada and What Goes Around Comes Around vintage store in Soho, New York, NY on October 10, 2020. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Addison Rae Ref: SPL5191938 101020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kourtney Kardashian Dior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019 Wearing Tom Ford for Gucci, Vintage, Shoes By Manolo Blahnik
Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a black low cut dress as she arrives at the Poppy club to celebrate and promote her clothing collection in West Hollywood Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1609727 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

While they may not be thinking about kids anytime soon, Kourtney and Travis certainly seem like they’re having a joyous engagement. The pair made a cameo, where they were showing some serious PDA, in the background of one of Penelope’s TikToks. The couple also took a relaxing trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate the blink-182 drummer’s birthday on November 14. Travis shared a series of photos with Kourtney and his kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well as his step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, saying that he had a “perfect day” with his family.