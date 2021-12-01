Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Question: ‘Are We Really Gonna Do This?’

The reality star showed that she’s getting tired of fans constantly asking if she has a bun in the oven on her Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian is definitely getting tired of pregnancy rumors and speculation. She responded to a fan who asked if she was pregnant in a series of photos on Tuesday November 30, and didn’t hold back in the response. The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a series of pool photos at sunset, including a few where she was relaxing with her daughter Penelope, 9.

The fan commented that she was curious if Kourtney was expecting. “Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?” the fan wrote. While the fan seemed to acknowledge that it was an inappropriate question, Kourtney didn’t hold back in her response. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” she wrote. The Poosh founder is no stranger to clapping back at trolls. After she shared a November 17 photo with Penelope and her son Reign, 6, someone remarked that she was “finally” spending time with her kids, and she wrote back that she spends plenty of time with them. “I’m with my kids every day thank God,” she wrote.

Other than shutting down the pregnancy rumor, Kourtney absolutely stunned in the photos. The photos were absolutely gorgeous with the sunset in the background. While many showed her kicking back and soaking, she also shared a few selfies of herself dipping just below the surface. She was wearing a purple bikini, which was seemingly from the Fendi x Skims collaboration, as she tagged them both in the first photo. Shortly after the series, she also shared a photo of herself kissing her fiancé Travis Barker, 46.

While they may not be thinking about kids anytime soon, Kourtney and Travis certainly seem like they’re having a joyous engagement. The pair made a cameo, where they were showing some serious PDA, in the background of one of Penelope’s TikToks. The couple also took a relaxing trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate the blink-182 drummer’s birthday on November 14. Travis shared a series of photos with Kourtney and his kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well as his step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, saying that he had a “perfect day” with his family.