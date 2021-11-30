Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Makes Out With Travis Barker In Hot New PDA Photo

Kourtney Kardashian & fiancé Travis Barker are up to their famous PDA ways with a new hot & heavy photo in the pool.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heating up Instagram again with a new PDA pic! In the hot and heavy snap, Kourtney, 42, rocked a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini top and matching bottom, sitting on the edge of her pool as hubby-to-be Travis, 45, put his arms around her hips and went in for a kiss. For his part, the Blink-182 drummer showed off his numerous tattoos and wore a black trucker hat as the pair got cozy against the California sunset. Kourt simply captioned the post “life with you” as she enjoyed a smooch from her fiancé.

Fans are familiar with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her rocker beau’s tendency to pack on the PDA. Just recently, in Kourtney’s daughter Penelope‘s TikTok, the newly engaged pair danced to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with the 9-year-old and hugged in background after twirling around to helicopter sounds.

They also shared moments from their recent Mexico trip on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach, captioning the photo “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”

In addition to the vacation photos, Kourtney also shared her love for Travis by gifting him his “dream car” for his birthday: a $70,000 black Buick. Travis thanked his “dream girl,” with a series of photos on Instagram. Moreover, Kourtney posted a sweet pic of the two to her Instagram, writing, “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

In the photos, the future husband-and-wife got close in a series of shots that seemed to be backstage of one of Travis’ performances, with him bare-chested with a red beanie and matching red jeans and Kourt in a black Guns N’ Roses t-shirt and black pants. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything,” Travis wrote in the comment section. “I LOVE YOU.”