Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Makes Out With Travis Barker In Hot New PDA Photo

Kourtney Kardashian & fiancé Travis Barker are up to their famous PDA ways with a new hot & heavy photo in the pool.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heating up Instagram again with a new PDA pic! In the hot and heavy snap, Kourtney, 42, rocked a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini top and matching bottom, sitting on the edge of her pool as hubby-to-be Travis, 45, put his arms around her hips and went in for a kiss. For his part, the Blink-182 drummer showed off his numerous tattoos and wore a black trucker hat as the pair got cozy against the California sunset. Kourt simply captioned the post “life with you” as she enjoyed a smooch from her fiancé.

Fans are familiar with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her rocker beau’s tendency to pack on the PDA. Just recently, in Kourtney’s daughter Penelope‘s TikTok, the newly engaged pair danced to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with the 9-year-old and hugged in background after twirling around to helicopter sounds.

They also shared moments from their recent Mexico trip on Nov. 23, as Travis posted a series of photos of himself and his soon-to-be-wife sharing a romantic hug on the beach, captioning the photo “Perfect day” while Kourtney wrote back in the comments, “You’re perfect.”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV VMAs (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

In addition to the vacation photos, Kourtney also shared her love for Travis by gifting him his “dream car” for his birthday: a $70,000 black Buick. Travis thanked his “dream girl,” with a series of photos on Instagram. Moreover, Kourtney posted a sweet pic of the two to her Instagram, writing, “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

In the photos, the future husband-and-wife got close in a series of shots that seemed to be backstage of one of Travis’ performances, with him bare-chested with a red beanie and matching red jeans and Kourt in a black Guns N’ Roses t-shirt and black pants. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything,” Travis wrote in the comment section. “I LOVE YOU.” 