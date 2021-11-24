See Pics

Nicki Minaj Slays In Fendi x SKIMS Bra Top & Bottoms In Sexy Photos After ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Nicki Minaj
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Nicki Minaj stunned in SKIMS on Tuesday, sporting a matching bra & panty set from Kim Kardashian’s brand which recently collaborated with famed Italian fashion house Fendi.

Nicki Minaj looked hotter than ever on Tuesday when she sported a matching SKIMS x Fendi set on her Instagram. The rapper, 38, stunned in a multicolored long Chloe jacket over the beige SKIMS bra and matching panty set with Fendi logos, showing off her toned midriff and impeccable curves underneath. Nicki accessorized the outfit with a sparkling silver necklace and honey-colored knee-high YSL boots, topping off the look with a sleek, bright red short hair do.

The “Super Bass” star posted three separate times to her feed, with two posts showing her standing in the set against a pair of brown doors and another displaying a set of two photos of her seated in the scantily clad outfit. “Laugh now,” Nicki captioned the first photo, while writing “Do we have a problem⁉️” in the second series of pictures, giving her fans the sly attitude they know and love her for. “I wish a b–h would spin, I’m like please show up,” the “Anaconda” rapper captioned the third post, looking toward the camera as she showed off the super stylish look. 

Nicki is an ideal model for Kim Kardashian‘s new SKIMS x Fendi capsule collection which dropped on Nov. 9 and pulled in $1 million in just minutes, reported TMZ. The leather dress Kim wore to the WSJ Awards was the first item from the collection to sell out; it was also the most expensive, listed at $4,200. What Nicki appears to be wearing is the matching scoop bralette pack which is a little less pricey — at $135 — but is currently sold out in every color and size.

The sexy photos on Nicki’s feed come after her recent hosting gig for The Real Housewives of Potomac. After fans got an exciting tease of when the “Feeling Myself” rapper took over Andy Cohen‘s chair during the show, Nicki also posted a preview to her Instagram with even more juicy details, including how she prodded Ashley Darby for allegedly doing Gizelle Bryant‘s “dirty work.” Elsewhere in the trailer Nicki urges Candiace Dillard Bassett to sing on queue and questions Ashley, Mia Thornton, and Karen Huger — who all married men significantly their senior — if they would have chosen those same suitors if they didn’t have money. We can’t wait for that spicy finale!

