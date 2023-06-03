Travis Barker Bonds With Daughter Alabama, 17, On Matcha Date In Calabasas: Photos

Travis Barker spent some quality time with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama. The Blink 182 drummer was spotted with his second eldest child, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, grabbing matcha near their Calabasas area home on Friday, June 2 at the newly opened La La Land Kind Cafe. The father-daughter duo were both spotted holding the iced green beverages in hand with the brands signature bright yellow lids on top.

Travis was dressed in a black bomber jacket with a white skeleton design as well as a cozy beanie. He threw on a casual white t-shirt underneath along with a slightly cropped pair of black pants to show off the same color socks as well as his go-to black and white low top sneakers. Meanwhile, Alabama went with an oversized olive green hoodie that read “New York United” alongside a black graphic. The blonde kept the hood over her head as she exited the coffee shop, adding a bright turquoise pair of slides along with several silver rings.

Travis had a slight smile on his face as he stepped outside at the Calabasas Commons, where the new La La Kind location is based. Meanwhile, Alabama appeared more serious as she looked ahead towards a fish filled pond at the complex, which is known to have frequent celebrity visitors, including other Kardashian family members.

Alabama has made headlines recently for clapping back at critics about her choice of wearing full glam when it comes to her makeup. In a TikTok video last week, she owned her signature look with long, false lashes, and eye liner with a strong message making it clear that she won’t be changing anything for anyone — especially internet critics. “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde, and Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or my age,” she wrote in text over the video. She then lip synced along with a man saying, “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”