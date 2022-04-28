Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are A Clone Couple In Matching Sweatsuits: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and fiancé Travis Barker, 46, were spotted rocking matching sweatsuits while on a stroll through Milan, Italy on Thursday, April 28. They sweetly held hands as they wore simple outfits consisting of black hoodies and black sweatpants. The hoodies had skeleton hands printed on the left chest area, while the sweats were decorated with the same embellishment on the upper left thigh region. The hands seemed to spell out the letters “LA.” The couple also wore black sunglasses and Kourtney styled her hair in a casual updo secured with a brown claw clip. She completed her relaxed outfit with a small black bag.

The couple landed in Italy on April 27 for an unknown reason. However, a photo posted to Travis’ Instagram story of the inside of a church had fans theorizing that they were touring venues for their upcoming wedding. The couple didn’t wear matching outfits, but they certainly meshed well. The Poosh founder donned an edgy black leather trench coat while the Blink-182 drummer wore black trousers, a black graphic tee, and a gray oversized blazer jacket. He accessorized with black sunglasses and a double-layered silver chain necklace.

Italy seems to be a special place for the two lovebirds. Fans may recall they were spotted galivanting around Portofino, Genoa, and Venice in a PDA-filled trip in August 2021. The getaway also caused some drama between Kourtney and ex Scott Disick, who apparently direct messaged Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, to express his disgust with the situation. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott allegedly wrote to Younes, who exposed the supposed messages. “Broooo like what is this In the middle of Italy,” he added. In the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney addressed the situation and said she told Scott his actions were “despicable.”

Kourtney also commented on the fact that people expressed their worry for Scott’s mental health following her October 2021 engagement to Travis. “Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that,” she recalled. “So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let’s not hate on a girl who finally knows what he deserves!” Kourtney shares three children with Scott: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. As she noted, the pair were together on and off for a decade but never walked down the aisle due to her concerns about Scott’s party boy ways. Kourtney has known Travis for well over a decade, but didn’t begin dating him until 2020.

Kourtney and Travis have clearly not been shy about their love and their seemingly spontaneous trip to Italy is not the first time they’ve donned matching garb. The happy couple previously posed for a beach picture in January 2022 in matching black Balaclava masks. Kourtney and Travis also stepped out in New York City in October 2021 in matching monochrome outfits. They say you start looking like the one you love after a while, and Kourt and Travis are certainly proving that true with their fashion picks.