Alabama Barker, 17, Fires Back At Critics Of Her Makeup & Age As She Shows Off Her Glam On TikTok

Alabama Barker isn’t letting critics bother her! The 17-year-old, who is Travis Barker’s daughter, took to TikTok to respond to people who have made fun of her makeup or age in an April video. Alabama showed that she wasn’t going to let people bother her with a clever clap back, showing she wasn’t going to let anyone who criticizes her bother her.

In the video, Alabama showed off her look of glam makeup, including eyeliner, false lashes, and subtle lipstick, and she put text on the screen in front, calling out the people who have talked about her beauty skills or age. “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde, and Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or my age,” she wrote along with the video.

With her response, she included a TikTok audio with the message to her critics, and she lip-synced along to it. “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it,” a man said, after some audio of a man rambling.

Alabama is Travis’ youngest child. The drummer, 47, shares her with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, who he also has a son Landon, 19, with, and he’s also very close with his stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24. When Travis and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, got married, she also became Alabama’s step-mom. The teen regularly shows off her makeup skills and glamorous looks on her TikTok account, as well as humorous videos and taking part in trends with her friends.

Besides showing off her makeup in the video responding to critics, Alabama’s step-mom has also paid compliments to her makeup skills. When Kourt and Travis were preparing to get legally married in a Santa Barbara ceremony before their all-out wedding celebration, the Poosh founder revealed to Alabama that she thought about having her do her makeup for the intimate ceremony. “I literally couldn’t find makeup today. And I was almost like, ‘Should Alabama do my makeup?'” she said, according to E! News.