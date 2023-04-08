Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Leather Bustier Top & High Slit Skirt Outside Of Office: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, turned heads on Friday when she stepped outside of her Calabasas, CA office in an eye-catching outfit that included a black leather bustier top and long black skirt with a slit. She also wore matching wraparound heels and had her long hair down as she rocked epic makeup. The look was for a photoshoot that took place outside and she confidently struck various poses as cameras flashed around her.

Kim was also joined by her hair stylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and they chatted and touched her up during breaks in the photoshoot. It’s unclear what the photoshoot was for, but it’s highly likely it had something to do with Kim’s SKIMS line or general promo shots. The reality star often shares incredible professional photos of herself on social media and beyond.

Before Kim was seen during her new photoshoot, she made headlines for joking about her “ugly cry face” along with Katy Perry. “Hi, this is my ugly cry face,” Katy first captioned a short Instagram clip of her in an emotional moment during American Idol on Apr. 3. Kim didn’t hesitate to respond with, “We all have one.”

Kim’s had many crying moments during her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, over the years. Some of them even became memes, so it’s great to know Kim can humbly make light of those moments just like Katy. Her comment received a lot of positive feedback and laughs from fans.

When Kim’s not taking part in photoshoots or poking fun at her “ugly cry,” she’s getting attention for posting memorable TikTok videos with her oldest daughter North West, 9. One of the most recent showed the mother and daughter duo impressively lip syncing to The Platters‘ song “Only You.” Another showed them taking in nature on a gorgeous hike while wearing fashionable casual clothes and smiling for the camera.