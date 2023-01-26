Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free While Filming New TikTok With North West: Watch

Kim Kardashian proved her natural beauty is incomparable during the latest social media collaboration with daughter North West, 9. The cosmetics mogul, 42, went makeup free in the adorable mother/daughter TikTok posted on Thursday, January 26 and she looked absolutely incredible in it. Rocking a black hoodie and matching sweats, Kim lip-synced for her life to a sample of The Platters “Only You,” while North kept the camera balanced and joined in the lip-syncing. Their performances were flawless! Check it out below!

Speaking of performances, Kim has just been tapped to reprise her voice-acting role as the white poodle Delores for the PAW Patrol sequel called PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Even more exciting, North and her brother Saint, 7, will be on the cast list as well! Scheduled to be released in Oct. 2023, North and West are set to use their voices for the film, although the names of their characters have yet to be revealed. Kim even shared the announcement to her Instagram via the official Paw Patrol account, which read, “North West, who joins her mom Kim Kardashian, returning as Delores from the first movie, along with a cameo by her brother, Saint West.”

Just a few days before the casting reveal, Kim was focusing her attention on her new costar, Saint, as she treated him to some post-game snacks following his basketball match in Los Angeles. Dressed in a super casual ensemble featuring a white tank top and striped training pants, Kim proved herself a super mom once again. Adding to that moniker, Kim had just flown back from making a speech at Harvard!

Earlier in the day, Kim arrived at the Harvard Business School for a surprise visit and lecture, which lasted 2 hours according to Eli Rosenburg of NBC Boston. Kim dished on how to become a successful businessperson like herself. “She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” one attendee told People. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

The Harvard jaunt comes one day after Kim shared a gorgeous photo album of herself with the caption, “happy era.” It’s nice to see her staying positive after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, last week in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to be affecting Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who, along with North and Saint, share daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support.