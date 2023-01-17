How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Marrying Bianca Censori (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian “does not care” that Kanye West has reportedly married his YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, a person close to the 42-year-old star has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” they noted.

“Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids. Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim,” the source continued. “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”

It was revealed last week that Kanye, 45, married the Australian designer, 27, in a private ceremony before honeymooning with her in Utah at the five-star Amangiri resort. He was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger as he arrived at the posh getaway and then once again while enjoying lunch with his lover at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday, Jan. 9.

HollywoodLife has not received a response from Kanye’s representative to confirm or deny the reports of the surprising union. However, the father of four hinted at a romance with Bianca in his new song, “Censori Overload”. The lyrics of the song address a past failed relationship before hinting at his next — and possibly current — one. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts … And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex till marriage,” he raps.

As fans know, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022 after announcing their split in early 2021. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support.

The “Bound 2” hitmaker has been linked to several women following his and Kim’s divorce: model Irina Shayk, actress Julia Fox, and model Chaney Jones.

And although he seemingly had no problem jumping back into the dating game, Kanye did have a problem with the 9-month relationship Kim enjoyed with Pete Davidson between 2021 and 2022. He made it very clear that he did not appreciate “Skete”, as he nicknamed him, being around his children. “For Pete and the kids to get so close, so fast, is deeply unsettling for Kanye,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in June of last year. “It’s really difficult seeing photos of them together everywhere he goes, and he just wishes things were different.” Things are certainly different now.