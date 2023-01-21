Kim Kardashian & Son Saint, 7, Shop For Snacks At 7-11 After His Basketball Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time in getting back to parenting duties after making a speech at Harvard. The makeup mogul was spotted treating her son Saint West to some post-game snacks following his basketball match in Los Angeles on Friday, January 20, only hours after she landed home from the Ivy League university in Boston. Rocking a super casual ensemble featuring a white tank top and striped training pants, Kim looked incredible proving herself a super mom once again.

Earlier in the day, Kim arrived at the Harvard Business School for a surprise visit and lecture, which she teased on her Instagram Story. She made the trip alongside SKIMS cofounder Jens Grede to “speak on the success of the [SKIMS] business,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The two entrepreneurs discussed the shapewear line for a course called “Moving Beyond Direct-To-Consumer,” per the insider.

During the speech, which lasted 2 hours according to Eli Rosenburg of NBC Boston, Kim dished on how to become a successful businessperson like herself. “She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” one attendee told People. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

The Harvard jaunt comes one day after Kim shared a gorgeous photo album of herself with the caption, “happy era.” It’s nice to see her staying positive after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, last week in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to be affecting Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who, along with Saint, share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support. As for spousal support, each party waived that in the prenup.